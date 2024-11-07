Trump prepares to appoint top jobs after Harris vows to help transition

Donald Trump is preparing to select his top team ahead of his return to the White House after Kamala Harris vowed a “peaceful transfer of power”.

In her first speech since losing the election, Harris told supporters: “I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case”.

Trump carved out a decisive victory as he won five of the seven battleground states – he’s ahead in the final two yet to declare, Nevada and Arizona.

Meanwhile, Republicans have retaken control of the US Senate; they also lead the contest to control the House of Representatives, but it could take days for a final result.

Former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – who was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016 – have released a joint statement reacting to the election result.

It reads: “The American people have voted, and Donald Trump and JD Vance will be the next president and vice president of the United States.

“We wish them well and hope they will govern for all of us.”