Trump presses Georgia governor to overturn result

Mr Biden won the election with 306 votes in the electoral college – the system the US uses to elect a president – to Mr Trump’s 232. The college will meet on 14 December to formalise the outcome.

Why are Republicans campaigning again in Georgia?

The state has two separate Senate races under way ahead of runoff elections on 5 January and both have a Republican incumbent squaring off against a Democratic newcomer.

Senator David Perdue, 70, will compete against Jon Ossoff, 33, a documentary filmmaker.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, 50, is facing off with Reverend Raphael Warnock, 51, a senior pastor at an Atlanta Baptist Church.

Recent polls show Mr Warnock pulling ahead of Ms Loeffler and the Perdue-Ossoff race in a dead heat.

Mr Trump’s Republican party currently has a slim majority in the upper chamber, and a victory in the run-offs would allow it to counter the Democratic administration of President-elect Biden.