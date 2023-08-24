TSC announces promotion of 36,000 teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced promotions of at least 36,000 teachers.

In a circular, the commission says the teachers will be promoted across nine grades as it seeks to address the stagnation of teachers in the same job group.

“The promotions will be spread across primary, secondary schools and teacher training colleges,” TSC said.

The commission has set aside 12,716 promotions for senior master positions while 10,819 teachers will be promoted to the position of senior teachers in regular primary schools.

Another 700 slots have been allocated for the position of senior teacher in special needs schools, and 216 openings for Grade C4 position of senior lecturer in teachers training colleges.

TSC has also 108 position for senior principal and 34 positions of chief principal.

“Those interested are expected to apply for the positions by the 8th September, 2023 through the TSC portal,” TSC stated.

The announcement comes a day after President William Ruto revealed that the government had set aside Ksh1 billion for promotion of teachers across the country.

“We have provided for the promotion of 5,000 teachers directly and 36,000 teachers indirectly. We have provided Ksh1 billion that will go in that direction,” said Ruto.