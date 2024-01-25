TSC deploys 17 new teachers to St. Gabriel Isongo after tussle

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has responded swiftly to the recent upheaval at St. Gabriel Isongo High School by dispatching 17 new teachers to the institution.

This move comes in the wake of the removal of the previous teaching staff last week, prompted by a disturbance caused by parents who reportedly confronted and ousted the school’s principal..

According to Joseph Mukele, the Director of TSC in Western Region, the deployment of ten male and seven female teachers was necessary following the expulsion of their predecessors.

The upheaval resulted from in an ugly incident where the school’s principal, David Wafula, and the head of the Department of Studies were forcibly removed by irate parents.

The Deputy Commissioner for Mumias East, Paul Lang’at, who also chairs the committee tasked with evaluating the school’s performance, outlined several strategies to ensure the smooth functioning of the institution.

Lang’at emphasized the commitment to the safety of the newly deployed teachers, revealing that four individuals involved in the assault on the head teacher had already been apprehended.

The school’s board chairman, Joseph Wabuyabo,showed solidarity with the incoming teaching staff.

He affirmed the board’s determination to collaborate with the new teachers to guarantee a conducive learning environment, condemning the recent incident in the strongest terms and vowing to uphold high educational standards.