TSC extends application deadline for 46,000 teaching jobs

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has extended the application deadline for 46,000 teaching jobs advertised last week.

The commission said interested candidates for the various positions across primary, junior secondary and secondary schools have until Tuesday (8th October 2024) midnight to submit their applications.

The commission is seeking to recruit on permanent and pensionable terms of service 39,550 teachers in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), 6,000 in primary, and 450 in secondary schools.

The initial deadline as per the TSC advertisement on October 1 was Monday, October 7.

There was an uproar after the application process two days later suffered a technical hitch affecting the recruitment portal.

“We regret to inform you that we are currently experiencing technical challenges affecting the teacher recruitment portal. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and kindly request your patience as we work diligently to restore the portal as soon as possible” TSC regretted in a statement.

Eligibility

Eligible candidates must among other minimum requirements Kenyan citizens; possess a minimum of a P1 certificate for primary schools, and a diploma in education in the case of Junior and Secondary schools. They must also be registered teachers with TSC.

Applications should be submitted online through the Teachers Service Commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke, under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

TSC is further warning applicants against fraudsters assuring that the exercise is free of charge.