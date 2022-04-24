TSC introduces Mwalimu Award to reward performing teachers

The Teachers Service Commission has commenced a program that will recognize hard working teachers.

The Mwalimu Award programme is set to appreciate teachers who have gone the extra mile in improving education standards in the country.

Currently TSC says a structured criteria and modalities for awarding teachers is being created by the commission.

The programme will see teachers who explore in various areas including academics, sports and co-curricular activities being awarded.

Speaking during the release of the 2021 KCSE examination results the Teachers Service Commission CEO Dr Nancy Macharia noted that the commission will work with relevant officers to explore modalities of institutionalizing the Mwalimu awards with existing policy and legal frameworks.

Dr Macharia: President Kenyatta has today accepted a proposal to introduce a Mwalimu Award to honor teachers who do exemplary work. This is a clear honor of appreciation of role of teachers in education sector #KCSE2021Results

Nancy at the same time noted that the commission will embark immediately on the exercise of recruiting 5,000 teachers who will ease the existing shortage in schools with emphasis on sub-county secondary schools which admit the bulk of learners.

She said the government has allocated Ksh 2.5 billion to TSC for recruitment of permanent teachers and an additional Ksh 1.2 billion allocated for the employment of interns.

The commission according to Dr. Macharia will commence the first phase of training CBC secondary teachers on the 25th of April this year in preparation for the 1st cohorts of junior secondary school learners in January 2023.

TSC boss Macharia says 60,000 teachers will udergo CBC training ahead of Junior Secondary School roll out in January.

The Training that will be concluded on the 13th of May targets to train all the secondary teachers by the end of this year.