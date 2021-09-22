TSC probes embezzlement of funds by head teacher in Makueni

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Makueni County has begun investigating head teacher of Mwania Primary School in Kathozweni Sub- County, over embezzlement of funds.

Makueni County TSC Director, Mr. Alex Cheruiyot, disclosed that the audit department has been engaged to establish the misappropriation of monies at the school, after parents staged a protest on Monday this week.

However, Mr. Cheruiyot observed that his office had engaged the auditors to investigate the head teacher, who has already been served with a show cause letter.

“We had engaged the auditor of schools to investigate before the parents started the protest. We have a report, and we are following due process to establish the allegation,” said Cheruiyot, while speaking to KNA in his Wote office, Tuesday.

While he did not specify the amount of money that was misappropriated by the Head Teacher, on Monday, a spokesman of the parents, Mr. Christopher Kavilu, claimed that the teacher had mismanaged Sh 5 million.

During the protest, parents also accused the head teacher of being rude and arrogant to them, saying he does not regard or listen to their grievances.

It should be observed here that parents had withdrawn their children from the school, demanding the transfer of the teacher, who had been posted to the institution on 10/01/2020.