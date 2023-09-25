TSC recalls field officers from leave ahead of national exams

TSC has vetted 223,223 supervisors and invigilators. 37,731 will be examiners

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has directed all field officers who are currently on leave to resume duty on October 16, 2023, ahead of the national exams.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia said the move was aimed at ensuring the last phase of the preparation for the national exams is successful.

She was speaking Monday during the launch of the 2023 national exams season at KNEC headquarters at New Mitihani House in Nairobi.

More than 3.5 million candidates will sit for national examinations this year, including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), KCPE, and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

This year has produced the highest number of Kenya Certificate and Primary Education (KCPE) candidates around 1.4 million ever registered in the country.

According to Macharia, TSC has vetted a total of 223,223 teachers who will serve as supervisors and invigilators.

Another 37,731 will play the role of examiners for the 2023 national examinations.

At the same time, the new Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations grading system will take into account two compulsory subjects and the best five to determine the score of candidates.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu spoke when he presided over the launch of the key event attended by senior government officials.

According to a revised calendar issued by the Ministry of Education in January for Pre-primary, Primary, and Secondary schools and colleges, learners who will not be sitting for their national will break for holiday from October 28, 2023, to January 8, 2024.

Grade six and class eight candidates will commence their KPSEA and KCPE exams from October 30 to November 2, 2023.

KCSE examination will then begin on November 3, and run until November 24, 2023

On November 27, the teachers will begin marking the exams until 15th December 2023, a session that will run for three weeks.

The normal school calendar resumed this year after it was disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the closure of basic learning institutions, also forcing the Ministry of Education to revise the term dates.