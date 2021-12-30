TSC seeking funds to employ at least 5,000 more teachers

The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) is sourcing for funds from the Government through Parliament to employ more teachers.

Speaking during the closing of the 17th annual Primary head teachers’ delegates’ conference in Mombasa, TSC Chair Dr Jamleck Muturi said the commission will employ at least 5,000 teachers annually to address the deficit of teachers.

Currently TSC is staring at a crisis as about 25,000 teachers who are aged 58 years and above will retire in two years’ time.

During the National budget Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani Kanacho proposed a budget of Ksh 2.5 billion allocations to support recruitment of additional teachers in the financial year 2021/2022.

The Chair said the commission is engaging the National Government to provide more funds for recruitment and staff balancing in the learning institutions.

Dr. Jamleck said the schools in the country are facing challenges of lack of infrastructure, and learning materials at the time the country is facing economic crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time the Chair decried the moral decay in schools which he attributed to lack of mentorship and called the school heads to come up with strategies to salvage and be able to address the situation.

In order to address the gaps in the teaching fraternity, the Chair said there is ongoing training of teachers on CBC fully funded by the government.

The TSC Chair further said the government through TSC is streamlining the education sector through the automation of services in the areas of recruitment of personnel, registration of services within TSC and leave application among other services.

Through adoption of a communiqué which was read by KEPSHA National Secretary Philip Mitei, the members resolved to support the government in developing a Covid-19 recovery plan which is aimed at strengthening the education sector through training.

The delegates also pledged to support competence based curriculum (CBC) and ministry of education policy on improvement of schools.