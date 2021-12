The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is sourcing money from the National Treasury to employ more teachers to curb the looming crisis of teachers in schools. TSC Chair Dr Jamleck Muturi John said t about 25,000 teachers will retire in two years worsening the current shortage of teachers. But even as he outlined measures being taken by the government to address teacher shortage, the Kenya National Union of Teachers has demanded resumption of talks on teachers’s pay hike.

