TSC seeks to remove KNUT boss Sossion from teachers register

The Teachers Service Commission has issued a notice to remove KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion from the teachers register.

According to the commission, Sossion who was to be de-registered from 29th July has breached the TSC Act by causing paralysis of the competency based curriculum training in April this year in 11 Counties.

TSC further states that Sossion failed to act with impartiality and loyalty regardless of his political views when he accepted nomination by the Orange Democratic Party as a Member of Parliament in 2017.

The commission argues that accepting the nomination contravenes various regulations of the TSC code of conduct and ethics for teachers.

TSC has further indicated that it will appeal the ruling of the High Court that directed the Commission to undertake teacher promotion in accordance with the schemes of service with respect to unionisable teachers eligible to join KNUT saying the judgment is meant to disadvantage teachers who are members of the Union.

The Commission however argues that it will comply with the Judgement for the time being and has reverted members of KNUT to the Schemes of Service as ordered by the Court.

In order not to disadvantage teachers who members of KNUT, TSC has been forced to run two parallel payrolls: one for members of KNUT under Schemes of Service and the other for non-members of KNUT under Career Progression Guidelines.

TSC says the payroll under Schemes of Service has posed numerous challenges such as over payment of salaries which the Commission is bound by the law to determine and recover against the respective teachers.

The Commission has however not recovered any funds from the Teachers but is currently analyzing the extent of over payment and once detected the Commission will recover the erroneous payments.

TSC says the current stalemate has divided the teaching service into two with two parallel payrolls even as the Commission seeks to appeal the ruling.

According to TSC the immediate consequence of the Court judgment with regard to teacher promotion is that some major promotional benefits that had been achieved through Career Progression Guidelines have been lost.

Specifically, under the CPG, teachers formerly designated as P1 and who were promoted to B5 with effect from 1st July 2017 will not be promoted under common cadre to C1 on 1st July 2020.

This is because promotion of teachers who are members of the KNUT shall strictly be as per the provisions of the Schemes of Service.

The Commission will therefore revert the affected teachers to the old teaching grades provided for in the Scheme of Service.

This will automatically lead to teachers losing all the benefits embedded in the CPG as an implementation tool for the CBA.

And while it maintains it will appeal the ruling, TSC has in the meantime convened a meeting to validate the appraisal tools as ordered by the Court.