TSC set to commence recruitment of teachers to bridge shortage

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has rolled out a program to replace teachers who left the service through attrition. TSC Chairperson Jamlek Muturu says priority will be given to areas with an acute shortage of teachers.

The teachers Service Commission, TSC, has embarked on a recruitment exercise to replace teachers who left the service for various reasons.

TSC National Chair Jamlek Muturi who spoke in Tambach Teachers College in Elgeyo Marakwet County urged unemployed teachers to take advantage and apply for the vacant positions.

He noted that the government was working towards increasing the number of teachers in schools to improve the quality of learning in all government institutions.

TSC has been on the receiving end from teachers unions and leaders for failure to post teachers and end the acute teacher shortage.