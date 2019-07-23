TSC warns teachers against corporal punishment

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chairperson Dr. Lydia Nzomo has warned teachers against subjecting learners to corporal punishment.

Dr. Nzomo said corporal punishment had been outlawed and asked teachers to stop using the punishment in schools.

Speaking Monday at Makueni Boys during a stakeholders forum the TSC chairperson urged teachers to be at the forefront in protecting leaners against any form of harassment or violence.

On understaffing, the TSC chairperson said the commission was trying to source funds from the government to employ more teachers and curb the acute shortage.

She added that the country had enough trained teachers but funding was the major challenge.

The Commission Chairperson noted that they had no intention to punish teachers, saying TSC wants the best for the teachers.