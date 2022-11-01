TSC to appear in Parliament over delayed promotion of teachers

Teachers Service Commission is set to appear before the National Assembly Education committee over delayed promotion of teachers.

Speaking after being elected as Chairperson of the Education Committee, Tinderet MP Julius Melly said the committee’s top agenda will be to address the welfare of teachers particularly promotions.

On Tuesday, 10 Departmental Committees’ of the National Assembly elected their respective leadership through consensus with each chairperson stipulating key agendas for his committee.

Education committee members unanimously elected Tinderet MP Julius Melly and will be deputized by Malava MP Maluli Injendi.

Information and Communication committee similarly elected Dagoretti south MP John Kiarie and Bomachoge Chache as chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

Kiarie who served in the Committee during the last Parliament committed to ensure the Committee sponsors Legislative proposals to unlock the potential in digital economy.

Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka assisted by Narok East MP Ken Aramat will lead the energy committee as it endeavors to ensure the cost of energy is lowered.

Defense and Foreign affairs committee elected Belgut Mp Nelson Koech as the chair and Mandera North Mp RTD Major Bashir Abdullahi as deputy.

The duo committed to look into eradicating corruption in recruitment of Kenya Defense Forces as a matter of priority.

Other Committees that elected chairpersons include; National administration and internal affairs committee, Finance committee and Sports Committee.