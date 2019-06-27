TSC to sensitize learners on sexual abuse

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has rolled out a sensitisation programme on sexual abuse for learners in schools to keep them safe from teachers who may abuse them.

The TSC Chairperson, Lydia Nzomo said the sensitisation seeks to create awareness among learners on their rights as children and protect themselves from sexual abuse.

Ms. Nzomo said the awareness will also empower the learners to speak out and report cases of abuse perpetrated by their tutors without fear.

Speaking at the TSC Makueni County Director’s office when she paid a courtesy visit, the chair said that the programme is currently being implemented through beacon teachers who sensitise the learners.

She, however, noted that the number of the beacon teachers was low but disclosed that plans are underway to upscale the number.

“The measure seeks to proactively help prevent child sexual abuse by educating the learners on how to protect themselves,” said Nzomo.

The Chairperson said the commission is also conducting a similar sensitisation for teachers especially the newly recruited ones.“The teachers particularly the recruits are weaned off from university and colleges and sensitised on the need to protect children,” she said.

Ms. Nzomo said that TSC had also developed a code of conduct and ethics and code of regulations to guide teachers on how to behave towards learners.