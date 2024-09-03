TSC told to employ more teachers in Nyanza region

Nyanza political leaders have urged the Government to address the region’s severe teacher shortage by recruiting teachers through affirmative action.

The leaders, led by Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu and Siaya Women Representative Christine Ombaka told the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to adopt a special recruitment strategy for Nyanza to tackle the significant understaffing affecting many schools.

Dr. Eve Obara noted that Homa Bay County alone faces a shortage of over 3,000 teachers.

She suggested that teacher recruitment should prioritize candidates born in Nyanza to ensure stability in staffing.

MP Rosa Buyu emphasized the importance of affirmative action in teacher recruitment and warned that without addressing the teacher shortage, the quality of education in Nyanza could decline further.

Buyu highlighted the importance of investing in education for the future prosperity of Homa Bay County and the wider Nyanza region.

The leaders were speaking at Kojwach Primary School in Kabobondo Kasipul Constituency during the opening of modern classrooms constructed by the area National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).