TSC, Unions in last-ditch talks to avert strike before school reopening

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to hold crucial talks with various teachers’ unions in an effort to avert a potential strike that could disrupt the reopening of schools.

Invited to the discussions are representatives from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), and the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET).

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia has called for the meeting, which will take place at 10 a.m., as part of the government’s attempts to resolve the Ksh 13.3 billion pay dispute that has fueled tensions among educators and threatened to paralyze learning in public schools nationwide.

The pay row has escalated in recent weeks, raising concerns that teachers may strike when schools reopen next week.

Following the talks with TSC, the teachers’ unions will engage in further negotiations with the Ministries of Labour, National Treasury, and Education.

These meetings are aimed at striking a deal to avert the impending strike and ensure the smooth reopening of schools.

Efforts to resolve the dispute have intensified following a directive from President William Ruto, who has tasked the National Treasury and TSC with finding a resolution to the stalemate.

The President has urged all parties involved to agree to avoid any disruption to the education system in public schools.

As the government seeks to address the demands of the teachers, the outcome of the talks will be critical in determining whether learning will proceed uninterrupted in the coming week.