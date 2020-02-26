TSC urges locals to apply for teaching jobs in North Eastern

The Teachers Service Commission says it has no issues whatsoever with sending teachers to any part of the country, as long as their security and well being is guaranteed.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia they are engaging Leaders from North Eastern region to help the Commission in encouraging their locals who are trained teachers, to apply for teaching jobs in that region.

She has urged the leaders to encouragement more of their people to train as teachers so they don’t need to demand for non-local teachers.

Macharia said while the Commission has been portrayed as a heartless employer with no regard for the well being of teachers in North Eastern, in reality the Commission has done its best to ensure their safety.

Macharia however says the continuous condemnation by local leaders on the transfer of teachers during attacks in the region have continued to cause panic among teachers left behind, who in turn, seek transfers too, in fear of their safety.

This even as Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the Government will deploy more police officers in North Eastern in the next two months, despite the fact that they have also lost a large number of police officers in the area, during their intervention.

The two were speaking when they appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Education alongside Education CS Prof Magoha to discuss the Mass transfer of Teachers from the North Eastern region.

Macharia said TSC has been under pressure from KNUT and KUPPET since the attacks on teachers started saying the unions had even sponsored the teachers to file court cases against the Employer.

“The Commission has taken various initiatives to help solve the stalemate, including engagement of Government Institutions, Political and Local leaders. Some of whom have dismissed the security concerns raised by the teachers.” Macharia said.

Mutyambai termed the situation as comprehensive and complex saying it needs a partnership between the local leaders and security personnel to handle.

“The local leaders must talk to their people.” Mutyambai said.

CS Magoha said while the matter of transfer is affecting locals, it’s a fact that innocent Kenyans have died in the North Eastern region and the targeting of non-locals can’t be downplayed.

“It is clear that this problem cannot be solved in a boardroom meeting. We all need to go to the ground and understand the issues there. We must all work together.” Magoha said.

Magoha said the leadership of the Northern region should identify students fit to be trained as teachers, so they can be trained as soon as possible.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion called for sobriety on the matter saying “it is not an easy thing to comprehend that every few days, we bury teachers. Let us not be emotional about this issue, but strive to find a lasting solution to the issues raised.”