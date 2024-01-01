Tsunami warning in Japan after strong earthquake

Bullet trains have been suspended between Tokyo and the earthquake epicentre

Japan has issued a major tsunami warning after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the central region.

Residents in the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa prefecture were asked to “evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said

A succession of more than 20 earthquakes struck central Japan earlier on Monday, with more expected to follow.

The tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, have reached the coast in Ishikawa prefecture – but authorities have warned of waves as high as 5m (16ft).

It’s the first time a major tsunami warning has been issued since the 2011 earthquake in Japan.

Authorities have also issued tsunami warnings for neighboring Niigata and Toyama prefectures, warning that waves there could reach 3m.

No irregularities have been reported from nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, the country’s Nuclear Regulation Authority has said