Tuesday declared a public holiday for Ruto’s inauguration

Tuesday, the 13th of September has been declared a public holiday to pave way for the swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua.

Through a Gazette Notice, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i said the day was declared a holiday by dint of it being the date of the swearing-in of both the President-elect and the Deputy President-elect.

The Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua who is chairing the Assumption of the Office of President Committee through the same Kenya Gazette Notice noted that the swearing-in ceremony shall take place at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi City County.

The ceremony will commence at 10.00 am.

Preparations for Ruto’s inauguration as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya are in top gear.

Handover preparations began on August 12 when the Assumption of Office Committee held its inaugural meeting and assured the public of a seamless process.

The military has also been conducting rehearsals at Kasarani where security has since been tightened ahead of the event.

Thousands of Kenyans, heads of missions and a number of heads of state are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony come Tuesday.

Article 141 of the Constitution says the swearing-in of the President-elect shall be in public before the Chief Justice or the Deputy Chief Justice on the first Tuesday following the 14th day after the date of the declaration of the result of the presidential election if no petition has been filed.

Or in the event of a petition, the seventh day following the date on which the Supreme Court renders a decision declaring the election to be valid.

In May, the National Treasury committee allocated Ksh 200 million to cater for the transition of power activities.

“The allocation of Ksh 200 million under the Executive Office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for Assumption of Office activities,” the Treasury says in a report on the Pre-Election Economic Update.