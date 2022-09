The Presidential assumption of office committee has declared Tuesday the September 13, 2022 a public Holiday for Kenyans to witness the transition of power from the 4th to the 5th administration. The committee chaired by head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has now incorporated Davis Chirchir, Justine Muturi, Gladys Boss Shollei and Veronica Maina in the team overseeing preparations that will culminate in the swearing in of Dr. William Ruto as President.

