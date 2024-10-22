Tuipulotu named New Zealand’s All Blacks captain to face Japan

Patrick Tuipulotu was on Tuesday named All Blacks captain for the first time as they prepare to face Japan in Yokohama, with Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at fly-half.

New Zealand take on Eddie Jones’s Japan on Saturday before heading to Europe for Tests on successive weekends against England, Ireland, France and Italy.

Lock forward Tuipulotu takes the captaincy in his 47th appearance, with regular skipper Scott Barrett not included in the matchday squad.

McKenzie returns at fly-half after making way for Beauden Barrett in New Zealand’s previous outing, a 33-13 win over Australia in Wellington last month.

Former captain Sam Cane starts at loose forward for his 101st cap, while centre Anton Lienert-Brown is winning his 80th.

Uncapped Peter Lakai and Ruben Love both start on the bench.

Scrum-half Cam Roigard makes his first All Blacks appearance of the year.

Pasilio Tosi, who has three previous appearances from the bench, makes his first start at prop.

“We have had a fantastic few days in Tokyo so far and the energy in the group as we kick off this tour is exciting to see,” said All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson.

“We will bring that energy when we face the Brave Blossoms on Saturday, as we know that Japan will play a fast, attacking game.”

New Zealand (15-1):

Stephen Perofeta; Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele’a; Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau; Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Sam Darry; Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: George Bell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Ruben Love