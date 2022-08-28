Tuju acknowledges secret meeting with Chebukati

The Azimio la Umoja coalition Executive Director Raphael Tuju has dismissed allegations by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati that he met Chebukati with a view to have him sway the presidential election results in Raila Odinga’s favour.

In his submission to the Supreme Court on the presidential election petition, Chebukati had claimed that Azimio la Umoja Executive director Raphael Tuju had attempted to induce him to have Raila Odinga declared winner of the presidential election.

In his response Sunday, Tuju admitted to meeting with Chebukati at 4 am after several unsuccessful attempts earlier in the day to discuss intelligence reports he had received in regards to the uploading of form 34As.

Tuju says there were ten 10 other officials of the commission in the room at Bomas where he raised concerns on reports that forms 34A were being swapped.

He claimed that Chebukati and two other commissioners initiated a secret meeting with him in the run-up to the election.

Amid the accusations and counter accusations, a section of leaders allied to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party have demanded the arrest of Chebuati for allegedly subverting the will of Kenyans in the August polls.

Speaking during a rally at Kamukunji grounds, they hit out at leaders who have shifted allegiance from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to Kenya Kwanza Coalition terming them traitors.