Tuju cites State of the Nation address as reason behind Jubilee NDC postponement

Tuesday’s State of the Nation address by President Uhuru Kenyatta prompted the decision by the Jubilee party to postpone the National Delegates Convention (NDC), Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has said

The NDC scheduled for November 30th, 2021, according to Tuju, was pushed to a date to be announced later given that it had coincided with the head of state’s most important event of the year, address to Kenyans.

Amid speculation that the meeting had been called off due to a change of mind by the President over the agenda of the NDC, the ruling party’s spokesperson says there is no truth in them.

“H.E the President, who is also the Jubilee Party Leader, will deliver the constitutionally binding annual State of the Nation address on 30th November, the same day when the Jubilee NDC is scheduled,” Tuju said in a statement to newsrooms Monday afternoon

“Notice is hereby given that the NMC, in consultation with the Party Leadership, has postponed the earlier advertised National Delegates Convention (NDC) of the Jubilee Party initially planned for 30th November 2021.” He said

Tuju notes that the NDC is an important event for the Party and as such new a date and venue will be communicated. He has assured party supporters that the delegates convention is still on.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the postponement and urge our Party members to continue with other Party activities as we wait for the new date.” He said

Among other things, the NDC had been called to adopt changes within the party, in particular expelling members who are deemed to have been disloyal to the party led by Deputy President William Ruto.