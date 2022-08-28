Tuju: It is Chebukati who initiated a secret meeting with me

The Azimio la Umoja coalition Executive Director Raphael Tuju has dismissed allegations by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati that he met Chebukati with a view to have him sway the presidential election results in Raila Odinga’s favour. While admitting that he met Chebukati, Tuju says they were ten people in the room at Bomas where he raised concerns on reports that forms 34A were being swapped. Tuju instead claimed that it was Chebukati who initiated a secret meeting with him. Meanwhile, a section of Azimio leaders have called for Chebukati’s arrest for alleged electoral offenses.

  

