Tuk Tuk operators to undergo training in Mombasa

Mombasa County Commissioner Lucas Katee has said that plans are underway to start a driving school for all Tuk Tuk operators who are yet to attain the official driving lesson in Mombasa County.

Katee said the initiative is a partnership by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and National Youth Service (NYS) in a bid to reduce road accidents.

While addressing a congregation of Mombasa Tuk Tuk operators at Makadara grounds on Thursday, Katee who had attended the swearing in of Tuk Tuk officials said that it is essential for all the drivers who are on the road to undergo a driving school training to curb accidents.

“We want to strengthen and improve the Tuk Tuk industry as we know it is a major source of income to most of you, we therefore urge you to cooperate when we launch the training by making sure you attend the course,” he said.

At the same time, the CC urged the operators to help police in promotion of peace in the county during this electioneering period. He asked all the drivers to be ambassadors of peace urging them not to allow manipulation into breaking the law.

“Don’t allow selfish politicians to use you or your Tuk Tuk in causing violence, we as the security personnel are alert and we want you to help us in keeping Mombasa safe and peaceful. Remember Covid-19 affected your business, don’t allow any commotion to take you where you have already recovered,” said Katee.

On his part, the Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina said that police will work closely with the Tuk Tuk officials that were sworn in in the administering of peace to ensure Mombasa is safe.

Maina asked the operators to make sure they follow the law while operating on the road by having a driving license, pick and drop passengers at the designated places, and ensure the Tuk Tuk is insured

“The government appreciates you and holds you to a higher esteem, we therefore ask you to follow the law as it is required of you,” noted Maina.

He asked any operator who has a complaint of harassment by police to reach out to their offices either in sub-county or at county level.

“We have heard your complaints of wanting to be granted access to SGR and the Airport, give us time to sit with the relevant stakeholders in those departments and find out how we can help you,” added Maina.

Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Suleiman Shahbal lauded the young men who opted to venture into the Tuk Tuk business as a self -employment measure.