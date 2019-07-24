Tullow Oil plans to submit Environmental and Social Impact Assessments for the proposed heated crude oil pipeline between Lamu and Lokichar to the National Environmental Management Agency within two months.

So far, the company says it has drafted and submitted the water framework for crude oil exploration and production to the government for review.

Plans for construction of a heated crude oil pipeline have been on the cards after preliminary reports indicated that crude oil discoveries in Turkana County were commercially viable.

Before undertaking such huge projects, environmental and social impact assessments are carried out to determine the effect of such projects.

While releasing its half year results, Tullow Oil has said this is on course. In a statement, the company said: “Upstream and midstream Environmental and Social Impact Assessments are expected to be submitted to the National Environmental Management Agency by the end of the third quarter 2019.”

To pave the way for construction of the pipeline, the National Lands Commission, gazetted the land earmarked for the heated pipeline and began land surveys for the pipeline early this month.

Tullow Oil notes that “Given this significant progress, the Final Investment Decision of the Development is now targeted for the second half of 2020.”

The firm further says the Early Oil Pilot Scheme is progressing well with trucking of crude oil from Turkana to Mombasa, running smoothly.

In May this year, crude oil production under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme was increased from 600 barrels per day to 2,000 barrels per day. So far, over 200,000 barrels of crude oil have been safely transported to Mombasa with both Tullow Oil and the government expecting to make the first export within the next two months.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency has reported that Qatar Petroleum has signed an agreement to enter three offshore exploration blocks in Lamu Basin.

Following regulatory approvals, the consortium will be comprised of Eni with a 41.25 percent stake, Total with 33.75 percent shareholding and Qatar Petroleum with a 25 percent stake.