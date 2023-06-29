PS Tum to appear before senators over Kemsa scandal

Immediate former PS Medical Services Peter Tum is expected to appear before the Senate Committee on Health to shed light on the Ksh 3.7 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) procurement scandal.

According to a press invite, Tum is scheduled to appear at 10 am.

“The purpose of the meeting is to meet with PS (Eng.) Peter Tum, OGW, Principal Secretary, State Department of Sports, and immediate former PS, State Department of Medical Services, MoH to deliberate on the alleged irregularities in the procurement of long-lasting insecticidal nets at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority” reads the invite.

Tum was moved to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in a graft purge that saw the Principal Secretary at the State Department of Public Health Dr Josephine Mburu and the entire board sacked.

Ms Mburu who was grilled by the committee early this month absolved herself from blame over the cancellation of tender for the procurement of mosquito nets.

She claimed she did not interfere with the tendering process disclosing that the role fell squarely in the docket of her former colleague in the Ministry Eng. Peter Tum.

While calling for a fair hearing and justice, the former PS said she learned about her sacking from the media.

She further urged the Senate to expedite its investigations to unearth the real culprits.

Several top Ministry of Health officials and KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani were also suspended.

Health CS, Kemsa top officials, and Global Fund representatives have since been interrogated by the Senator Jackson Mandago-led committee.

The fund had floated tenders for the supply of 10.2 million long-lasting polyethylene and polyester nets to be distributed from November to July next year as part of a mass campaign.