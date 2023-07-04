Counter accusations as PS Tum denies involvement in Kemsa scandal

Immediate former PS for Medical Services Peter Tum has denied any involvement in the Ksh3.7 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) procurement scandal.

Tum Tuesday told the Senate Committee on Health which is probing alleged irregularities in the purchase of mosquito nets that he never played any role in the tendering process that was canceled after details emerged that Kemsa submitted an unqualified bidder to Global Fund.

Tum who was moved to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports after the scam said the role fell squarely in the docket of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards headed by former colleague Dr. Josephine Mburu.

He said her department was responsible for handling Malaria and TB matters including procurement of nets.

Dr Mburu who was sacked in the graft purge last month threw Tum under the bus after she claimed the programme was under his docket.

While denying the accusations, Tum however stated that Kemsa was under Medical Services until March 2023 adding that his department handled HIV matters only.

Ms Mburu who was grilled by the committee early this month absolved herself from blame.

While calling for a fair hearing and justice, the former PS urged the Senate to expedite its investigations to unearth the real culprits.

Several top Ministry of Health officials and KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani were also suspended in the graft purge.

Health CS, Kemsa top officials, and Global Fund representatives have since been interrogated by the Senator Jackson Mandago-led committee.

The fund had floated tenders for the supply of 10.2 million long-lasting polyethylene and polyester nets to be distributed from November to July next year as part of a mass campaign.

More details to follow