Residents of Tumtum village in Isiolo county have threatened to sue the county Government over negligence following the Monday night Isiolo market fire that also spread to the village, reducing at least 20 houses to ashes. The fire consumed several cereals stores, wholesale and retail shops leading losses worth millions of shillings. Tumtum village is adjacent to the Isiolo market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...