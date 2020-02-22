Tunai cautions youth against being used to cause divisions

Narok County Governor Samuel Ole Tunai has cautioned the youth against being used to cause divisions in the country.

Speaking ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative rally slated for Saturday, Tunai urged residents to attend the public forum to be sensitized on the contents of the report.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai called on Kenyans to turn up for the meeting saying the youth agenda is key.

Tunai called on the youth to back the document as it seeks to unite the country by creating a platform for all Kenyans to resolve their differences.

In the meantime, Narok county commissioner Samuel Kimiti says security has been beefed up ahead of the rally.

Kimiti who was touring Narok stadium the venue of the meeting says the venue is ready and some roads will be unavailable.

He maintained that traffic would be controlled by security agencies even as he called on hoteliers to keep records of their guests.

Former Olokurto councillor Marktole Sandera has called on area residents to turn up in large numbers to ensure their aspirations are reflected in the final BBI taskforce report.

Finally, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is calling for a formula to address historical injustices meted on the pastoralist community ahead of the planned building bridges public forum in Narok.

Odinga who is already in Narok for the meeting urged the Maasai community to give proposals that will address challenges bedevilling the region.