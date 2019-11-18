Tundo, Chager renew rivalry in Saturday’s KCB Eldoret Rally

Defending KNRC Champion Carl Flash Tundo is expecting a tough battle from current log leader Baldev Chager in this weekend’s KCB Eldoret Rally.

‘I’m still in the hunt for the Championship and looking forward to yet another great fight with Baldev,” Tundo who finished second in Meru earlier in the month said.

The KNRC title race is now a two horse race following Manvir Baryan’s accident in Meru.

Manvir was hospitalised for four days at Aga Khan following a high-speed roll in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We still lead the Championship after Meru. So that’s obviously the main focus. We have two two more events to go and we need to see what best to do,” said Chager, adding: “Manvir was also in contention but unfortunately had an accident in Meru so it’s up to to me and Flash Tundo.”

Chager and Flash Tundo will also fight for the top spot with Meru winner Onkar Rai who gave the VW Polo R5 it’s maiden finish and win after two failed attempts in Mombasa and Nanyuki. Onkar is however out of contention after a member of retirements.

“I expect Chager to be as competitive as ever given the status of the Championship. We ended up in second position in Meru and we were very happy about that, so two more rallies and let’s see how it goes,,” said Flash Tundo who has one one win this season in Nanyuki.

Chager has two wins under his belt in Kajiado and, Safari and is aiming for his third in Eldoret.

Manvir won Mombasa Rally while Onkar has two in Nakuru and Meru.

The KCB Eldoret Rally will be flagged off at the KCB Kenyatta Street branch on Saturday November 23 after which the crews will tackle a 24.25km transport road section through to the 18.40km Kaptagat opening stage and into first Service at Iten.

Three stages Kaptagat, Bugar (16.50km) and Salabin (37.70km) will be repeated twice to make up a competitive mileage of 145.20km which amounts to 46 percent mileage total.

The transport road section totals to 168.72km. The Service Park will be visited thrice.

KNRC POINTS AFTER MERU

KNRC OVERALL

1 Baldev Chager 141

2 Carl Tundo 117

3 Manvir Baryan 91

4 Tejveer Rai 63

5 Onkar Rai 50

6 Ian Duncan 38

7 Izhar Mirza 33

8 Ammar Haq 33

9 Jasmeet Chana 29

10 Sohanjeet Puee 25

11 Karan Patel 25

KNRC DIVISION ONE

1 Amaar Haq 104

2 Karan Patel 97

3 Sohanjeet Puee 78

KNRC DIVISION TWO

Issa Amwari 107

2 Minesh Rathod 88

3 Daren Miranda 69

KNRC DIVISION THREE

1 Geoff Mayes 57

2 McRae Kimathi 48

3 Hussien Malik 38

Tell Us What You Think