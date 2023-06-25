Home Rally Tundo finishes 3rd in the WRC Safari Rally 2.

Kenyan driver Carl ‘flash’ Tundo finished 3rd in the 2023 WRC Safari Rally 2 championship

Kenyan driver Carl ‘flash’ Tundo finished 3rd in the 2023 WRC Safari Rally 2 championship, which concluded on Sunday afternoon, after navigating through the 19 stages in 4 hours, 11 minutes, and 38.6 seconds.

Tundo, navigated by Tim Jessop in a Skoda Fabia, maintained the 3rd position in 17 stages to claim a podium finish behind the champion Kajeta Kajetanowicz of Poland, navigated by Maciej SZCZEPANIAK in a Skoda Fabia Evolution, in 3 hours, 51 minutes, and 1.3 seconds, followed by Martin PROKOP and his navigator Zdenk JRKA driving a Ford Fiesta MK2.

