Tundo junior makes racing debut as KCB Autocross 8 gets underway

When 9 year old Billy Tundo took to the home racetrack in Gilgil today, he became the second son of a KNRC driver to compete in the 2021 KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship.

Billy is hoping to follow in his father’s wheel tracks in a sport that the Tundos have been associated with for donkey’s years.

The son of reigning African Champion Carl “Flash” Tundo is making his Autocross debut in Bambino Class against the likes of Yuvraj Rajput and Karamveer Singh Rooprai.

Eann Bengi, son of KNRC Premier class driver Eric Bengi, is also competing in Pee Wee Class against girl driver Kiana Rajput.

The event, being organized by Rift Valley Motor & Sport Club (RVMSC), has attracted 33 drivers including 1984 WRC Safari Rally Ian Duncan who is driving in the Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class.

The 4WD Turbo Class has attracted the likes of Eric Bengi and Lovejyot Singh while.Open Class has Maxine Wahome and Hamza Anwar.

Newly elected RVMSC Chairman Harry Sagoo said the track is fast and twisty, “ideal for some hair-raising thrills.”

Sagoo announced that the club has presented a proposal to KMSF to hold a number of events including Hill-Climbs, Rally Raids and Training Rallies.

RVMSC is one of the oldest motor clubs in the country at the present.

“We took over leadership of the club recently and we are hoping to make it a lot more vibrant by holding more club based events,” said Sagoo.