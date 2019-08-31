Tundo wins KCB Nanyuki rally

Written By: Buckley Fedha
Carl Tundo wins KCB rally
Defending Champion Carl Flash Tundo secured his first win of the season during the KCB Nanyuki Rally to move to second position on the Kenya National Rally Championship table. 

Navigated by Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, Tundo attested to his prowess on long stages when he led the Nanyuki Rally from start to finish.

The five times Safari Rally winner beat Baldev Chager by a 3 seconds margin in the Loldaiga Hills stage and also beat Charger in the Ndovu stage by 32 seconds.

Chager, also driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, settled for second position to cling onto the summit of the KNRC log.

African Champion Manvir Baryan settled for third in a Skoda Fabia R5 which struggled to navigate through the long wet Loldaiga stage.

Tundo and Chager won three stages apiece but Tundo had the last laugh with a 38 seconds advantage.

The event claimed a number of drivers including Onkar Rai and McRae Kimathi.

 

