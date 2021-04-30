Borderline is a place where police officers go to die.

Set in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Borderline follows two gangsters as they fight for territory and control while also engaging in a deadly war with the police who know only one way to silence criminals – with a bullet. Borderline is also a place where the police are more dangerous than the criminals they hunt. No one, not even the gangs who rule the streets, are safe here.

The new crime-drama that is now featuring on Showmax has been created and written by Mona Ombogo (Dream Child). Borderline stars 40 Sticks director Victor Gatonye, Kieran Kirema (Varshita) and Alfred Calypso (Lusala). A Zamaradi production, Borderline is directed by Makutano Junction writer Morrison Mwadulo and produced by Louise Kamwangi (Dream Child), with Appie Matere (Kina, Jela 5-Star, Kona) acting as executive producer.

At its best, residents of Borderline are lucky to get home with their wallets or purses intact. And at its worst, young men are knifed or gunned down in broad daylight, the dead are dumped by the roadside and children are kidnapped by rival gangs just to make a statement. In this brutal world, Borderline, the new Kenyan crime-drama series on Showmax, comes alive.

Check out the trailer:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think