Tunisia bags FIBA AfroBasket 2021 title

Tunisia have won the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 after beating Cote d’Ivoire 78-75 on Sunday at Kigali Arena, Rwanda.

It’s the Tunisians’ third AfroBasket title, having claimed the trophy in 2011 in Madagascar, and the 2017 edition of the tournament at home.

With the win, Tunisia became the first team to win back-to-back AfroBasket titles since Angola in 2009.

Cote d’Ivoire had a strong start to the game, but Tunisia regrouped in time to close the opening quarter with a 25-18 lead.

The Tunisians stepped on the court with one primary goal: To neutralise Cote d’Ivoire’s key player Matt Costello. And the Tunisians’ plan worked to perfection as AfroBasket debutant Costello didn’t score his first two points until four minutes into the third quarter.

Tunisia closed their FIBA AfroBasket 2021 campaign with a perfect 6-0 record.

Tunisian Makram Ben Romdhane was named the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Most Valuable Player after sparking his country to their third continental title.

The 32-year-old, who recently joined Portuguese giants SL Benfica from Tunisian side US Monastir, was vital to his national team throughout the tournament.

Three other AfroBasket 2021 participants received awards for their contribution to the game of basketball, including Kenya head coach Liz Mills, who became the first woman to coach at AfroBasket, and 41-year-old pair Stephane Konate and Slimante Radhouane (Tunisia).