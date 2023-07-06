Turkana County Government has begun a massive five-day measles vaccination campaign in Turkana West Sub-county.

The campaign is being undertaken by the Health and Sanitation Department. The spread of the disease has so far claimed five lives.

Speaking at Lopiding Sub-County hospital during a vaccination exercise for Nanam and Lokichoggio Wards, Preventive and Promotive Health Chief Officer Peter Lomorukai said Turkana West was selected for the vaccination campaign due to the presence of refugees from South Sudan where there was a Measles outbreak recently.

He said the campaign targets the nomadic pastoralists to ensure the disease does not spread to the other sub-counties.

Lomorukai said the county government will be further strengthening its routine immunization and integrated outreaches to remote areas of the region.