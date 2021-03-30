Turkana County decentralizes Covid-19 vaccination program

The County Government of Turkana has increased the number of sites administering the Covid-19 vaccine jab to the targeted public to four health facilities in a move to ramp up vaccination coverage through decentralizing the service.

Health CEC Jane Ajele said in addition to Lodwar County Referral Hospital, the County has earmarked Kakuma Mission Hospital, Lopiding Sub County Hospital and Amusait Hospital in Turkana West Sub County to roll out the vaccination program not later than 30th March 2021.

Ajele said that the vaccines had been dispatched to sub counties in readiness for the exercise on the designated date.

While confirming receipt of the vaccines at Kakuma, Robert Rotich the area MoH said that vaccination roll out sensitization was already underway.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rotich added that the sub county had organized for 21 vaccinators into three teams of seven persons each for respective vaccination sites.

In what appears to be reading from the script played at the County level, Rotich has offered to take the first jab to demonstrate confidence in the vaccine.

At the same time, Rotich said that laboratory staff from the three hospitals had also benefitted from training on Covid-19 testing using RDT antigen kits for symptomatic patients.

The events come at a time when Governor Josphat Nanok, Health CEC Jane Ajele and other top leaders of Turkana County Government took the jab at the county headquarters on Monday.