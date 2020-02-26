Turkana Governor Nanok makes changes in his Government

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has made changes in his County Government, barely a month after a similar reshuffle.

Two County Executive members including lands CEC Anthony Apalia and his finance counterpart Robert Loteleng’o have been sent packing.

The Governor renewed expired contracts for some chief officers and made changes in other departments that he deems necessary in delivery of service.

In the changes effected by the Governor, Pauline Lokuruka will now be the Chief Officer in charge of Education, Sports and Social Protection docket.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rosemary Nchinyei Trade who was Chief Officer Gender and Youth Affairs will now replace Lokuruka as the Chief Officer Tourism, Culture and Natural Resources.

Abdullahi Yusuf on the other hand has been moved to Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services docket from the Economic Planning department.

Joshua Lojock Lemuya was retained as Chief Officer for Lands, Energy, Housing and Urban Areas Management, while Robert Eloto Abok will remain the Health Services and Sanitation Chief Officer.

Nanok also reappointed new chief officers among them Gladys Arika who will serve as the Chief Officer Public Service and remain acting as the Chief Officer for Administration and Disaster Management.

Joseph Ekalale will remain the Chief Officer, Office of the Governor, while Jeremiah Apalia was moved from finance to Economic Planning.

At the same time, Moses Natome was retained as the Chief Officer Water, Environment and Mineral Resources while Dr. Michael Eregae has been moved to Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services to Gender and Youth Affairs.

Other changes include Abraham Losinyen moving from Agriculture and Land Reclamation to Chief Officer Finance, Dr. Jacob Lolelea Natade from Education, Sports and Social Protection docket to Chief Officer Agriculture and Land Reclamation.