Turkana Governor Nanok reshuffles Cabinet

Governor Josphat Nanok has made changes to his Cabinet that has seen new officers appointed to the County Executive and Chief Officers’ positions.

The reshuffle has seen seven new officers nominated to County Executive Committee (CEC) members and Chief Officer positions and six others reshuffled from one docket to another.

Vincent Palor, has been appointed CEC for Water Services, Losikiria Alexander CEC for Tourism, Culture, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources while Jeremiah Lokitoe Namuya, has been named CEC for Infrastructure, Transport and Public works.

Those appointed Chief Officers are Stella Lochodo who has been appointed Chief officer for Tourism, Culture, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources, Abraham Losiru Chief Officer for Lands, Housing and urban areas management, Dr Charles Malcom Lochodo Chief Officer for Health and Sanitation while John Emuria will be responsible for Public Works.

“The changes were necessary to enhance effective delivery of service and takes immediate effect with handovers expected in the next 72 hours,” said Nanok.

Nanok added that he has written to the Speaker of the County Assembly nominating the officers for vetting.

Those transferred include Charles Lokioto who will now Head the Ministry of Public Service, Administration and Disaster Management from Trade, Gender and Youth affairs, George Emoru, who will now Head Ministry of Education, Sports and Social Protection from Tourism, Culture, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources.

Others are Jennifer Ewoi, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Trade, Gender and Youth affairs.

The Chief Officers affected by the reshuffle are Augustine Lokwang from Ministry of Health to the Office of the Governor, Roberts Abok from the Ministry of Public Works to the Ministry of Public Service, Administration and Disaster Management and Joshua Lemuya who has been moved to the Ministry of Trade, Gender and Youth Affairs from Lands, Housing and Urban Areas Management.