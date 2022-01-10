Turkana in vaccination drive against Peste des Petits Ruminants disease

The County Veterinary Services directorate has concluded a three-week livestock vaccination against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in Loima and Turkana West Sub-Counties.

The multi-sectoral exercise involving the County Government as well as Florida University with funding from Feed the Future organisation, covered more than 400,000 goats and sheep, spread along the Kenyan-Uganda border.

County Director for Veterinary Services Benson Longor termed the activity successful as strategic villages along with the Karamoja cluster migratory routes had been covered through the disease control interventions model that involved community disease reporters.

He was speaking at Lorengkippi when he joined Veterinary teams who were vaccinating livestock in Loima Sub-County.

While applauding immense support from partners, Dr.Longor emphasized the need to mobilize more resources to tackle PPR disease among other epidemics even as he revealed plans to undertake similar activities in the remaining sub-counties.