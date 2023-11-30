Turkana County, KBC sign MoU on mutual partnership

The County Government of Turkana and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) have Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for coverage of county projects and programs on television, radios and digital platforms.

Speaking during the signing of the collaboration agreement, Turkana County Secretary Peter Eripete said the MoU recognises the importance of effective communication in creating public awareness, transparency and accountability in the implementation of county projects and programs.

“This MoU establishes a framework for media coverage and dissemination of information on projects and programs implemented by the County Government of Turkana. This collaboration aims to ensure accurate, timely and comprehensive reporting to the public through KBC platforms are enhanced,”said CS.

Eripete observed that the media coverage of the annual Turkana Tourism and cultural Festival has significantly contributed to the peaceful co-existence of previously warring communities residing in the region.

He revealed that the County Government has on several occasions used the Festival as an avenue and a tool of soft diplomacy to bring peace to the conflicting communities along the county’s shared borders.

He pointed out that the media coverage of the county’s development programmes and projects has strategically positioned Turkana at par with other counties across the country.

The County’s Director for Legal Services Ekai Nabenyo, took the opportunity to unpack the references to clauses and schedules in the MoU for easy understanding of the parties involved.

On implementation of the MoU, Director Nabenyo said, it shall be guided by the principle of Government to Government partnership.

He further said the County Government of Turkana will give the Corporation preferential treatment in the allocation of media coverage of major events, programs and projects, while the Corporation will reciprocate by providing airtime to the County Government.

Mary Daraja, the Head of Radio Programs at KBC, assured the County Government of the intensive media coverage for projects, programs and special events.

Daraja said the four-year agreement shall respect each party’s intellectual property rights and ensure that all content produced and disseminated under the MoU adheres to relevant laws and regulations.

Samson Nakito (Director, supply chain management), Dymphine Emuron (Director, Administration, Office of the Governor), Jackson Nakusa (Deputy Director, Sports), Chuman Achumani (Public Communication and Media Relations) and Apuke Sylvia (Senior Tourism Officer) were present.

KBC’s Graham Kirwa (News Chief Editor,TV), Martin King’asia (Radio Programmes) and Doris Illere (Turkana Radio Service) were also in attendance.