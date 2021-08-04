Turkana receives 2 gene Xpert machines to enhance TB/HIV diagnosis  

Turkana County on Tuesday morning received two additional Gene Xpert machines from USAID through AMPATH to help in the fight against Tuberculosis (TB) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The Ksh 5 million diagnosis equipment were to be dispatched to the sub county hospitals in Turkana North and Turkana East to enhance their capacity to conduct diagnosis on TB, HIV and Covid-19 virus.

Speaking at the County Headquarters, County Executive Committee Member (CEC) Jane Ajele appreciated the donation saying the two additional machines will support the Ministry of Health in reaching out to serve the residents in the far-flung areas of the County.

“In total, we have eight gene Xpert machines in Turkana now, two in Lodwar County and Referral Hospital, two in IRC Kakuma, one each in Lopiding and Katilu. These new ones are going to the areas with no Gene Xpert machines and that is Turkana North and Turkana East,” said Ajele.

“We are now able to support those people. They will be doing their testing, Early Infant Diagnosis and also TB and Covid tests in those areas,” she added.

USAID AMPATH Chief of Parties Prof. Sylvester Kimaiyo commended the Turkana County Governor’s efforts in enhancing partnership with AMPATH for the last 18 months.

Prof. Kimaiyo said the additional Gene Expert machines were a perfect choice in the diagnosis of Viral Load Count for Pregnant and lactating Mothers (PMTCT), Early Infant Diagnosis (EID), Tuberculosis (TB) and Covid-19.

“A Gene Xpert machine uses gene technology to do the tests. It is not like microscopy. It uses RNA and DNA deep molecular level. These ones are 4-module which means they can carry out four tests at once,” Explained Prof. Kimaiyo.

Turkana County Governor Josphat Nanok thanked the United States government for the donations saying the two diagnosis equipment will help reduce the cost seeking diagnosis services.