Turkish Women Cup to prepare Starlets for AWCON qualifier

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma says he will use the Turkish Women Cup to prepare his team for the African Women Cup of Nations qualifier match against Tanzania.

The team has been training at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi and is expected to leave the country for Turkey on Monday next week.

With only two days left before the Turkish Women Cup kick-off, Harambee starlets head coach has expressed his confidence that the team will deliver positive results. They will Northern Ireland in their first match of the Competition on Wednesday next week.

The provisional squad consisting of 24 players, intensified training at camp Toyoyo, where they thrashed Chapa Dimba Nairobi region winners Beijing Raiders 6-0 in a friendly match.

The team will conclude its preparations by participating in a mini tournament at Ongata Rongai on Saturday.

This will be the second time the team has earned an invitation to play in Europe after their 2016 International soccer tournament outing in Spain where they finished an impressive fourth. Other countries expected to compete in the tournament include; Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong and Romania.

The team which only consists of local players will be looking forward to securing themselves a position in the squad that will feature in the Africa women’s Nations Cup qualifier matches.

The final squad of 21 players will be named before the team jets out to Turkey on Monday.