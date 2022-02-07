Turkwel belt residents flee for fear of fresh banditry attacks

Residents of Turkwel belt along the West Pokot and Turkana borders have been displaced after fresh banditry attacks.

After 5 years of peaceful coexistence between the communities, cattle rustling has once again reared its angry face on the residents forcing them to flee their homes for fear of more attacks.

Several villages are now deserted while trading centers are closed as locals flee to safer places following the recent killings of residents at Lalwa Poroy village, Lokwamosin area in River Kerio.

More than 100 goats belonging to Komole Lopetangole were on Saturday evening stolen from Lokeke village by suspected bandits from Turkana County in a retaliatory attack after bandits raided Kainuk, in Turkana South Sub- County and stole 70 goats which were later recovered by security officers.

Several families are now camping at Orwa, Lous, Kambi Karai, Sarmach, Nasolot and Marich for safety even as many face starving due to lack of food and water.

The affected villages include Orwa, Lami Nyeusi, Kambi, Karaya, Lous, Masol, and Sarmach in Pokot central sub county.

Leaders led by West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo visited the affected families where he distributed foodstuffs to affected families.

He urged residents to go back to their homes saying security has been beefed up and police patrols intensified.

Prof Lonyangapuo urged the Government to fasten the identification and vetting of National Police Reservists to be recruited as agreed during a recent security meeting in Nakuru .

He added that they are in talks with their counterparts from the neighboring Turkana County to make sure peace resumes in the area.

Locals were urged to collaborate with the security team working in the region with the disarmament exercise set to kick off.