Turnboy dies as Interior PAS, guard injured in Mai Mahiu accident

A turnboy died on the spot while the Principal Administrative Secretary Coordination Operations and Protocol, Abdul Mwaserah, and his security guard sustained minor injuries after a trailer lost control and rammed two vehicles at Duka Moja along the Mai-Mahiu – Narok Highway on Friday night.

Confirming the accident, Narok East Sub-County Police Commander Jared Okari Marando said the trailer was heading to Mai-Mahiu from Narok and on reaching Duka Moja area, the brakes failed.

The trailer then lost control spinning and hence rammed into an on-coming saloon motor vehicle.

During the impact, the trailer also hit the Mwaserah’s official vehicle, a Toyota TX which was headed towards Narok when the accident occurred at 7 pm on Friday.

The turnboy of the trailer who has been identified as Vincent Nyambura died on the spot while Mwaserah and his security guard sustained tissue injuries and were treated at the Narok Referral Hospital and discharged.

The driver of the trailer and driver of the Toyota Allion motor vehicle and his female passenger escaped unscathed.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and further investigations into the accident.

The accident comes several days after the Principal of Bungoma Medical Training College and his colleagues died in an accident at Maltauro area along the Mai-Mahiu – Narok highway earlier this week.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) estimates that 3,000 Kenyans die from road accidents every year, costing the country anywhere between 3-5 per cent of GDP.

83 per cent of the fatalities are men, with individuals aged between 30-34 years leading most at risk, thus robbing the country of a very productive age bracket.