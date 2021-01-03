Tusker and Sofapaka draw, Bandari earn maximum points against Stima

Tusker Fc played to a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka Fc in a Football Kenya Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

Ellie Asieche tapped from close range to hand Ken Odhiambo’s side the lead after six minutes. Tusker pulled level before interval through Luke Namanda’s header.

At Utalii Grounds, Kelvin Kimani notched a brace to hand Wazito a 2-1 win against Nairobi City Stars.

Kimani fired Wazito into the lead in the 16th minute from winger Bonface Omondi’s inviting cross. Omondi had a hand in the second goal too after being brought down in the box by City Stars defender Herit Mungai. Kimani stepped up to score the resultant spot kick.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



City pulled one back through Peter Opiyo’s 81st minute penalty but proved too little for the Kawangware based side to muster a comeback with Wazito holding on to walk away with maximum points.

Embattled City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic wasn’t not in the dug-out with his role being taken over by Nihad Nalbantic.

In Mombasa Benjamin Mosha and Yema Mwana scored a goal apiece to help Bandari Fc beat Western Stima 2-0 at Mbaraki grounds.

Meanwhile the club announced the departure of assistant coach Nasoro Mwakoba and goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa following the expiry of their contracts.

‘The management and board of trustees would like to thank the two amazing coaches for their great service to the club. Siwa served for period of six years while Nasoro was with us for 9 years, both contributing to the club’s success. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors’’, read statement from the club .

The club is expected to announce the new head coach Monday following the exit of Kennedy Odhiambo ‘’The club will, therefore, provide direction concerning its technical bench alongside unveiling a new head coach tomorrow{Monday},the statement added.

Former AFC Leopards head coach Rwandese Casa Mbungo is touted as the suitable candidate scouted and is expected to be unveiled Monday.

The 51 year Old former Rayon Sports tactician will put pen to paper a two year deal and will be assisted by the current Gor Mahia Fc assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.

Tell Us What You Think