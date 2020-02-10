Tusker beat AFC Leopards 1-0 to move to second position

Tusker FC moved to the second position on the KPL standings after defeating AFC Leopards 1-0 in a KPL match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Timothy Otieno scored the winner on the hour mark to move the 11-time champions to within three points of leaders Gor Mahia.

Tusker Fc lies second with 41 points. AFC Leopards who missed a penalty in the game remain 6th with 34 points after 20 rounds.

Elsewhere, the national under-15 soccer team prodigy Andrew Waliaula hopes of kick-starting his soccer career abroad got a major boost following his 18th-month move to United Kingdom’s Manchester Abbey College.

The lanky forward who scored a total of three goals for the national under-15 team during 2019 Under 15 Cecafa Championship in Eritrea will spend the 1 year and half period playing and studying where his football development will take center stage.

The forward who scored 30 goals in 17 matches for his local side, young talents soccer academy based in Ngong Kajiado County will showcase his talent during friendly games against EPL club’s elite developmental sides.