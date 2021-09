FKF Premier League Champions, Tusker FC, have bagged their first title of the season after beating Gor Mahia 8-7 in post-match penalties to lift the FKF Super Cup in Thika. Debutant Brian Bwire, formerly of Kariobangi Sharks, starred for the Brewers, saving a total of three penalties. The match was also used to gauge both teams’ preparedness for the 2021/2022 season which kicks off this weekend.